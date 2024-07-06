‘It’s not just a tourist hotspot, let’s talk about Konkan culture too’

A first-of-its-kind Konkan talk series in English aims to bridge the language barrier for non-Marathi speakers who are curious about the region and its culture

A Konkan home featuring Kaavi art, a unique form that features limestone and red soil pigment and is found only in this region

The mere mention of Konkan makes one think of beaches with swaying palm trees, and hinterlands with a landscape boasting red soil, hilly slopes, and riverine islands. But the Konkan belt is more than what meets the eye, says Dr Omkar Bhatkar, co-founder and head of St Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy & Performing Arts (SAPP). Its rich and untouched culture is rarely spoken of because “[of the] language barrier; I think whatever is written about Konkan, a large part of it is written in Marathi. It’s probably why it’s inaccessible to a wider audience. You need a conscious movement of people coming together to write about something and discuss it. That hasn’t happened much. You won’t find enough books in a library about Konkan,” he says.



Petroglyphs depicting fauna found in the Konkan are believed to have inspired poetry and philosophy

To tackle this, Bhatkar has organised a two-day Konkan talk series in English at SAPP, hosting a total of five sessions that will discuss different cultural aspects of the region. On the first day, ecologist Anand Pendharkar will talk about the marine biodiversity of the region, and artist and researcher Dr Janardhan Havanje will shed light on Kaavi art, a unique form that uses limestone and red soil and is only found in the Konkan region. Day two will see Shailesh Mulay explore the world of Konkani poets and how the landscape of the region inspired their verse, while Nasrin Modak Siddiqi will showcase ingredients indigenous to the region. Lastly, Bhatkar will speak on petroglyphs (ancient rock carvings) and how they have inspired poetry and philosophy on that section of the coast. There will also be an exhibit of Kaavi art for attendees to buy.

Such an in-depth showcase of Konkan’s culture is the first of its kind in Mumbai. Speaking about the idea behind the series, Bhatkar says, “Konkan holds a special place in my heart... I feel there is a need to look at the region beyond the perspective of a tourist place. I don’t think there are enough conversations about the culture it holds.”

Havanje, who is speaking on Kaavi art, has documented over 800 sites featuring the art form over the last 10 years. “Almost 70 per cent of these sites have been lost either due to lack of conservation or redevelopment. I began documenting them, and now take on projects to either conserve or restore these buildings,” he says, adding, “Different designs were etched on buildings, and they often had narrative compositions. It was found on all buildings, be it temples, churches, or houses.” Havanje has also applied for a geographical indication (GI) tag to help preserve the art form.

WHEN: July 6 & 7

WHERE: St Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy & Performing Arts (SAPP), Bandra West

To BOOK: Rs 250 on in.bookmyshow