CM Eknath Shinde/ File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has requested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to illuminate temples and structures in Mumbai with beautiful lights on January 22, on the day of Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration, symbolising a "Diwali celebration". On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and over 6,000 people are expected to attend the consecration of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, stated a report in PTI.

He emphasised that the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration fulfilled the objective of the late Balasaheb Thackeray and many Lord Ram devotees.

"The Ram temple will be inaugurated on January 22. I want to ask to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner to celebrate Diwali across Mumbai city. Let there be lots of decorative lighting on all the temples and buildings in Mumbai. All parts of Maharashtra should celebrate on January 22 with Diwali-like enthusiasm," the CM responded to a question during a press interaction during a cleanliness drive in the city.

Shinde commended PM Modi for making the dream of constructing the Ram temple a reality, emphasising the Prime Minister's dedication to fulfilling pledges in a variety of industries. He praised PM Modi for fulfilling millions of people's dreams and honouring Balasaheb Thackeray's wish for a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Modiji made the dream (of building the Ram temple) into a reality. What PM Modi speaks, he ensures to make it a reality. Be it the Railways or airports, he implements his promises. Everyone accepts Modi's guarantees," Shinde told PTI.

Reportedly, the CM emphasised the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's tremendous cultural and spiritual value, which transcends politics. In response to questions about potential political ramifications, Shinde emphasised the temple's religious significance. "The Ram temple is a matter of people's faith, thus it cannot be a political issue," Shinde said.

He alluded to individuals "working from home" and said they would suffer consequences from voters for their comments about the temple. Those who were known for working from home will sit permanently at home. They will get a strong message from voters. Such people should think properly before making any comment over the Ram temple, Shinde said alluding to his predecessor.

Shinde also emphasised Mumbai's continued efforts to combat air pollution through deep cleaning operations, emphasising the utilisation of reclaimed water in these efforts. He emphasised the importance of expanding the cleaning campaign across the state, incorporating municipalities, councils, and small towns, the PTI report added.

"We use recycled water for deep cleaning. We have not used drinking water for this purpose," he said speaking about the deep cleaning drive and added, "We need to take this cleanliness drive to all parts of the states. All the municipal corporations, councils and small towns will implement this cleanliness drive. Competitions will be organised among different self-governing bodies."

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a broom in his hand (as part of a cleanliness drive), people criticised it as a photo-op. But what he started in 2015, people have realised the importance of it now," the CM was quoted in PTI report.

