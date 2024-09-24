The meeting chaired by CM Eknath Shinde saw several key decisions aimed at enhancing connectivity, infrastructure, and economic development within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Representative pic

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) convened its 158th authority meeting on Tuesday, September 24. It was chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The meeting saw several key decisions aimed at enhancing connectivity, infrastructure, and economic development within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and also focused on vital urban projects and the revision of development plans for strategic zones such as Backbay Reclamation. Some of the key decisions taken in the meeting are as follows:

Backbay Reclamation Development Plan Revision

A revised draft development plan for the Backbay Reclamation Scheme (Blocks III to VI) was presented, prepared under Section 26 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966. The revision takes into account ongoing projects by other government and non-government organisations in the area, including slum rehabilitation and metro projects.

The draft plan divides the area into residential and commercial zones, with special attention to natural features such as beaches and mangroves. It includes the expansion of the New Legislative Building and the introduction of new link roads, among them a proposed connectivity between Netaji Subhashchandra Marg and Jagannath Bhosle Marg. Additionally, a dedicated marina for tourism is proposed, which will include ports for small boats and yachts to boost tourism in the area.

Access-Controlled Highway from Badlapur to Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor

Administrative approval was granted for the preliminary alignment report of an access-controlled highway connecting Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, and Badlapur with Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The project, estimated at Rs 10,833 crore, aims to cut travel time between these cities and Mumbai to 60 minutes and Navi Mumbai to 30 minutes. The highway will provide direct connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), while also reducing congestion in Thane and the nearby highways.

The project will feature an eight-lane divided carriageway with service lanes, ensuring a design speed of 80 km/hour. Major interchanges are proposed with key roadways, including the Mumbai-Vadodara Spur, Katai-Badlapur and the Kalyan Ring Road.

Allotment of Land for NPCI at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)

The Authority also approved the allotment of a commercial plot at BKC for the construction of a new administrative office for the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which is a key player in India’s digital payment infrastructure. This will benefit from a built-up area potential of 5 lakh square feet and the initiative aligns with the government's focus on promoting fintech and digital innovation in Mumbai.

Implementation of Economic Master Plan for MMR

As a part of the broader vision to develop the Mumbai Metropolitan Region into a global economic hub, the authority gave administrative approval for the formation of a dedicated 'Project Implementation Unit' and a 'Business Development Cell' to execute the region's Economic Master Plan. This ambitious roadmap, jointly developed by National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog and the Maharashtra Government, will position MMR as a central growth hub in India.

Economic Master Plan to create opportunities for businesses, residents: CM Eknath Shinde

The authority also granted initial budgetary approvals of up to Rs 100 crore for 2024-25 to kick-start the execution of this master plan.

"MMRDA’s initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to improving urban infrastructure, enhancing connectivity, and promoting economic growth in the region. The proposed developments, especially those related to transport and tourism, will bolster Mumbai’s standing as a dynamic global city and economic powerhouse," the authority stated in a press release.

Shinde reiterated the region's potential during the meeting, and stated, "MMR holds a critical position in India's economic landscape. Through strategic planning and collaborative efforts with global entities such as the World Economic Forum, we will ensure that Mumbai continues to thrive as a global city. This Economic Master Plan will guide us towards sustainable development, creating opportunities for businesses and residents alike. Also, this revised development plan reflects a careful balance between modernisation, environmental conservation, and the socio-economic needs of the local population. Proposals such as the new legislative building and the ‘Marina’ tourism project, will bring significant benefits to the region without disrupting the livelihoods or ecology of the area."

MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee emphasised the authority’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive urban development. "We are focused on creating a balanced approach to growth that integrates infrastructure development, environmental conservation, and the well-being of local communities. The revised development plans and major connectivity projects, such as the Backbay Reclamation and the access-controlled highway, are critical to shaping the future of MMR. Our vision is to enhance connectivity, promote economic growth, and ensure that every project respects the natural and social fabric of the region," he said.