CM Fadnavis during the meeting on Wednesday. Pic/CMO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday directed the officials to improve healthcare services in and take action against food and drug adulteration in the state.

CM Fadnavis held a review meeting with key departments including Medical Education, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to assess their work plans for the next 100 days.

He stated that there was a need for enhancing healthcare services in government hospitals and taking strict measures against food and drug adulteration, an official statement said.

The meeting, held at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, was attended by Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal, and other senior officials including State Ministers Madhuri Misal, Yogesh Kadam, and others, it said.

CM Fadnavis stressed on the importance of providing high-quality services in government hospitals. He instructed the departments to update medical services and improve the standard of care for patients. He also highlighted the need for strengthening educational institutions under the Medical Education Department, the statement said.

It further stated that CM Fadnavis has directed to take strict action to curb adulteration in food and medicines.

He directed the FDA to ensure quality checks in all government hospitals, pharmacies, and food supplies. He also instructed the establishment of laboratories for testing food samples and quality inspection of food items, including offerings at temples, the official statement said.

CM Fadnavis also highlighted the role of modern technology in administration. He encouraged the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and cyber security to streamline operations and make the government more efficient. He also called for training officials in these technologies to help meet future challenges.

CM Fadnavis also proposed the installation of CCTV cameras in medical colleges for the safety of students and staff. He suggested establishing yoga centers and conducting wellness programs for students in medical institutions. He recommended solar energy systems on the rooftops of government medical colleges to promote renewable energy.

The Chief Minister has suggested simplifying the service procedures for government employees, including promotions, retirement benefits, and online access to employee-related information. He also advocated for better training programs and capacity-building initiatives to improve the efficiency of government staff.

The Chief Minister instructed the Medical Education Department to focus on improving the admission process for medical students, ensuring smooth management of academic procedures, and making medical education more accessible.

The statement further stated CM Fadnavis said that the FDA will focus on inspecting the quality of medicines in government hospitals and conducting food safety tests at regular intervals. Strict measures will be taken to prevent milk adulteration and ensure food quality, including the inspection of offerings at religious places.