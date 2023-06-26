CM in damage control mode

Eknath Shinde makes surprise check at Milan subway as onset of monsoon exposes civic body claims

CM Eknath Shinde at Milan subway on Sunday. Pic/CMO

Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rain in the past 24 hours, resulting in waterlogging and traffic snarls at various places. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday conducted a surprise review of the functioning of the underground water tank installed at Milan subway to prevent flooding and said the system has worked.

The city is expected to receive more showers during the day today as per update from the India Meteorological Department.

CM Eknath Shinde on his surprise visit to Milan subway on Sunday. Pic/Twitter, CMO Maharashtra

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, “I have come down personally to review the situation at Milan subway and the new system has proven that it works well, despite reporting more than 70 mm rainfall in one hour. Milan subway has remained open for vehicular movement despite such heavy rain. Similar systems are functional in other areas of Mumbai also.”

Slamming Shinde, Aaditya said, “The BMC should have been careful and done its job properly, it is evident that it has not done so. A building collapsed at one place, people’s lives are being played with and this should be investigated. The municipal administration is responsible for suffocation of two labourers who got into manhole in Govandi. Technology should be used in this place. As there are no corporators, there is no one to monitor. Therefore, action should be taken against the BMC administrator.”

Aaditya Thackeray, leader, Shiv Sena (UBT)

The usual issues

Mumbaikars faced the usual issues in the heavy rain. Commuters complained of leaking roofs at Mulund station to which the railways responded saying one roof sheet had been damaged and that they had replaced it.

There were five BEST bus route diversions due to waterlogging at Andheri, four due to flooding at Dahisar subway, three due to the same at Sainath subway at Malad and seven due to flooding at Sion road. All the diversions were restored by the end of the day.

Complaints of tree branches falling were received from citizens at 11 locations in the city, 17 in the western suburbs, 10 in the eastern suburbs. A total of seven short circuit incidents took place, including six in the city and one in the western suburbs.

Be careful

Mumbai suburban guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha held a meeting at the BMC headquarters to review the situation. “Government agencies are working in their full capacity to mitigate the challenges and help citizens. I urge everyone to take precautions and stay safe,” he said.

Rs 264cr

Amount spent on monsoon preparedness

455

No. of pumps installed at low lying areas

38

No. of plaints of tree branches falling incidents