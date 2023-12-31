On Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that strict action will be taken against the culprits who made an anonymous call claiming Mumbai will see serial bomb blasts on Saturday.

CM Eknath Shinde/ File Photo

Listen to this article CM Shinde assures stern action against hoax caller claiming Mumbai will see serial blasts x 00:00

On Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that strict action will be taken against the culprits who made an anonymous call claiming Mumbai will see serial bomb blasts on Saturday.

"Mumbai Police is fully alert; no one will succeed in any way. Our police are capable in every way and if anyone does something wrong or against the rules, they will be punished. Strict action will be taken against the culprits," CM Shinde told news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ANI report quoted an official of the Mumbai Police saying that an anonymous caller on Saturday evening alerted them of serial explosions across the city. "Mumbai Police Control received a threat call on Saturday evening, around 6. The caller claimed that there would be serial blasts in Mumbai before hanging up," the official said on Sunday.

Reportedly, the cops swung into action and carried out searches at several public places and key installations across the city but no explosive devices or anything suspicious were spotted.

Meanwhile, another report in PTI stated that a person suffering from a mental ailment had allegedly made a hoax call to the Mumbai Police's control room about a bomb in Mumbai.

According to the report, the police official told the news agency that the anonymous caller is a 32-year-old man who is suffering from a mental ailment.

Reportedly, the cops traced the man to Amravati but did not make any arrest since he was mentally unstable, an official from Amravati was quoted as saying.

The accused person, who lives within the Raja Peth police station limits, contacted the state police 112 emergency helpline number on Saturday evening, an official told PTI and added that he indicated there would be a bomb detonation in Mumbai and then ended the call.

Reportedly, the investigations indicated that the call was made from a mobile phone, and its location was instantly traced. According to the authority, the individual is mentally disturbed and is receiving psychiatric care.

In another incident, Mumbai Police caught a 62-year-old man, Deepak Narayan Bhise, who had been on the run for 31 years in connection with a murder case. Despite the belief that he had passed away, the police located him in Nalasopara, Palghar district, by tracing his wife's mobile number.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!