Breaking News
Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat: Here’s all you need to know about the daily service
Maharashtra: Man found dead in cowshed in Latur; murder case registered
Navi Mumbai: Police book two for operating illegal call centre, cheating govt
CM Eknath Shinde asks Railway Minister to start Mumbai-Ayodhya train services
Uddhav 'snubs' Raut as Congress fumes over Sena (UBT) MP's remarks on LS seats
Thane crime: 35-yr-old powerloom worker stabbed to death in Bhiwandi, 2 arrested
Mumbai Police arrest 23 'wanted' accused ahead of New Year celebrations
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Anonymous caller warns city police of serial blasts in city probe underway

Mumbai: Anonymous caller warns city police of serial blasts in city, probe underway

Updated on: 31 December,2023 11:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

An anonymous caller warned Mumbai Police about possible serial blasts in the city on Saturday evening, according to reports. The caller claimed there would be serial blasts across the city around 6 pm, then hung up abruptly.

Mumbai: Anonymous caller warns city police of serial blasts in city, probe underway

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Anonymous caller warns city police of serial blasts in city, probe underway
x
00:00

On Saturday evening, an anonymous caller warned Mumbai Police about possible serial blasts in the city, officials said on Sunday. According to a PTI report, the caller warned that there would be serial blasts across the city on Saturday evening around 6 pm. Reportedly, the anonymous caller hung up abruptly after making the claim. 


"Mumbai Police Control received a threat call on Saturday evening, around 6. The caller claimed that there would be serial blasts in Mumbai before hanging up," an official told news agency PTI. 


According to the report, the police began conducting searches at various public places and important sites across the city. However, they found no explosives or suspicious items were found during the searches. The report added that the authorities are actively working to trace the caller and are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.


"Police are currently trying to find out the details of the caller," the official informed.

This incident comes on the heels of a similar threat received on December 27 at Jaipur airport, in which an email threatened to ignite explosives. The threat was reported to Jaipur Airport police by the airport's terminal manager, prompting the engagement of CISF and other security agencies. In response to the warning, an extensive search was conducted at the airport, stated the PTI report. 

Last month, a Sion resident was arrested by the Azad Maidan police for making a hoax call to the Mumbai Police Control room claiming there would be a bomb blast in JJ Hospital. The caller reportedly threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too. After conducting a probe into the matter, the cops found nothing suspicious in JJ Hospital and initiated an inquiry into the matter. 

They traced the caller, the alleged accused was identified as one Kamaran Khan, aged 29, who lived in Sion and was arrested from the New MHADA colony. Khan had reportedly made the hoax call because he was miffed with the hospital staff for not receiving proper medical treatment for his illness.

"We identified the accused as Kamaran Khan (29) and apprehended him from the New MHADA colony in Sion," an officer previously told mid-day.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news mumbai police maharashtra mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK