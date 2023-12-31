Breaking News
Ahead of New Year's Eve, Mumbai police cracks down on crime

Updated on: 31 December,2023 04:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari , Apoorva Agashe

Action taken against hundreds of accused, history sheeters and errant motorists

Ahead of New Year's Eve, Mumbai police cracks down on crime

In its annual sweep to ensure law and order is maintained in the city during New Year celebrations, the Mumbai Police, since Friday night, have arrested hundreds of accused and taken preventive action against scores of others. Coastal security, too, has been stepped up, while the Traffic Police are cracking down on drunk drivers and errant motorists.


“The special drive, named Operation All Out was conducted from 11 pm on Friday to 2 am on Saturday across the city. Police officers across ranks were pressed into service for the coordinated operation,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhari.


During the operation, inquiries were conducted against 561 wanted accused and 326 absconding accused, of which 23 were arrested. Further, pending warrants against 77 individuals were executed and action was also taken against 104 people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.


Additionally, 49 accused were arrested for possession of illegal arms, while 95 locations were raided and shut down after they were found to be hosting bootlegging or gambling rackets and 63 accused were arrested in connection with these raids, officers said. Penal action was taken against 264 illegal hawkers.

561
No of wanted accused who were the subject of inquiries

