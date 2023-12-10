CM Shinde oversees cleanliness drive, applauds workers

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 December,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

30,000 sanitation workers have taken part in the ongoing initiative, along with citizens, NGOs

At Vile Parle’s Nehru Road and Ghatkopar’s Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, CM Eknath Shinde used a jet spray to wash the street

After a slow start last Sunday, with a focus on areas in two zones of the city, the BMC undertook a simultaneous deep cleaning drive in five zones on Saturday. To review the drive’s progress, CM Eknath Shinde visited various spots in the targeted zones.


This is part of the state of Maharashtra’s cleanliness initiative, flagged off on December 3. Under this initiative, one ward in each zone will be cleaned every Saturday. The campaign this week focused on five wards: K East, K West, M West, N and R South.


CM Shinde conducted a five-hour visit across the city to oversee the drives. “This campaign has been undertaken with the aim to ensure Mumbai is recognised across the world for its cleanliness,” he said, adding that while students are goodwill ambassadors in this regard, the real heroes are sanitation workers. Thus far, 30,000 sanitation workers have taken part in the cleanliness drive.


A BMC official informed that as part of the overall cleanliness drive, public toilets are being cleaned and disinfected, in addition to the cleaning and beautification of public walls. To this end, the manpower and systems that fall within the zone are being brought to the wards in question. At many spots, NGOs and citizens, too, are taking part in the drive.

Taking note of the drive at SV Road, Andheri resident HV Rajan said, “It is a good initiative but this should not be taken up as a one-time affair; it should be undertaken at least once a week or fortnight.”

