CMO Maharashtra WhatsApp channel gets more than 40,000 followers in one day

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

CM Shinde`s WhatsApp channel has garnered more than 40,000 followers 40,000 followers in just a day after its launch Citizens will get accurate information about decisions taken by the govt

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's WhatsApp channel has garnered more than 40,000 followers just a day after its launch, the PTi reported on Wednesday.

According to the news agency, the WhatsApp channel on the popular messaging platform was launched on September 19 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and it has already got more than 40,000 followers, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday.

The statement said the CMO Maharashtra WhatsApp channel is a verified account on the new platform launched by the social media site recently.

The channel will disseminate information about programmes and policies of the government.

"Citizens will get accurate information about decisions taken (by government), (its) programmes, policies, schemes directly on their smartphones," the statement said.

This will help Shinde directly connect with the people of the state, it said.

Meanwhile, besides making record-setting followers on social media platforms-- X, Facebook and Instagram-- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday achieved yet another milestone when his WhatsApp channel crossed a million subscribers only in one day.

Prime Minister Modi is the most followed Indian on X with over 91 million followers.

Meanwhile, on Facebook, PM Modi has 48 million followers while on Instagram, he has over 78 million.

Days after WhatsApp introduced the Channels feature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined the WhatsApp Channels.

Thrilled to join the WhatsApp community! It is yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions. Lets stay connected here! Heres a picture from the new Parliament building, he said in his first post on WhatsApp Channels.

Meta on September 13 launched WhatsApp Channels in India and over 150 countries to deliver a private way to receive updates.

WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool and deliver a private way to receive updates from people and organizations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp.

With Channels, WhatsApps goal is to build the most private broadcast service available. Channels are separate from chats, and who you choose to follow is not visible to other followers.

Channels can be found in a new tab called Updates - where youll find the Status and channels you choose to follow.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)