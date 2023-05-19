CNG refuelling for cars at BEST depots across Mumbai

Service aims to eliminate having to wait in queues by offering pre-booked slot facility via ‘MGL Tez’ app

BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra (centre) and MGL Deputy Managing Director Sanjay Shende (right) inaugurate the facility

Motorists in the city using CNG-fuelled cars can now book slots on their cell phones to refuel at the city’s bus depots. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) opened its Ghatkopar and Oshiwara bus depots to the public on Thursday and users can book slots for refuelling through the ‘MGL Tez’ app. There are plans to start the facility at 13 depots across Mumbai.

“The newly-launched mobile application allows users of CNG four-wheelers to book time slots for refuelling at the CNG facility at BEST bus depots. Available on Google Play, the MGL Tez app will minimise the wait for CNG vehicle owners who can pre-book a time slot as per their convenience,” said an official. The depots will have a dedicated CNG dispenser specifically for bookings made through the app and users can book time slots between 9.00 am and 07.00 pm, on any day of the week. “Payments can be made digitally,” the official added.

BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra said the initiative will not only make CNG refuelling convenient for Mumbaikars but also enable optimal utilisation of the BEST’s resources for the benefit of society. Sanjay Shende, deputy managing director, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), said, “We intend to roll out this facility at 13 other BEST bus depots to allow more customers to join us in our endeavour towards a cleaner and greener future.”