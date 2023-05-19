Breaking News
Cops launch probe into death of mentally ill man admitted at Thane asylum
Maharashtra: Crimes against women in state tripled in 5 year
Thane: Doctor caught red-handed trying to sell 22-day-old boy for Rs 7 lakh to woman
Mumbai: Malad blazes get BMC to set up a mini fire station in Kurar village
Mumbai: You can now blame asst commissioners for some potholed roads
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > CNG refuelling for cars at BEST depots across Mumbai

CNG refuelling for cars at BEST depots across Mumbai

Updated on: 19 May,2023 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Service aims to eliminate having to wait in queues by offering pre-booked slot facility via ‘MGL Tez’ app

CNG refuelling for cars at BEST depots across Mumbai

BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra (centre) and MGL Deputy Managing Director Sanjay Shende (right) inaugurate the facility

Listen to this article
CNG refuelling for cars at BEST depots across Mumbai
x
00:00

Motorists in the city using CNG-fuelled cars can now book slots on their cell phones to refuel at the city’s bus depots. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) opened its Ghatkopar and Oshiwara bus depots to the public on Thursday and users can book slots for refuelling through the ‘MGL Tez’ app. There are plans to start the facility at 13 depots across Mumbai.


“The newly-launched mobile application allows users of CNG four-wheelers to book time slots for refuelling at the CNG facility at BEST bus depots. Available on Google Play, the MGL Tez app will minimise the wait for CNG vehicle owners who can pre-book a time slot as per their convenience,” said an official. The depots will have a dedicated CNG dispenser specifically for bookings made through the app and users can book time slots between 9.00 am and 07.00 pm, on any day of the week. “Payments can be made digitally,” the official added.



Also Read: Mumbai monsoon: BEST issues advisory for citizens, check do's and dont's during rains


BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra said the initiative will not only make CNG refuelling convenient for Mumbaikars but also enable optimal utilisation of the BEST’s resources for the benefit of society. Sanjay Shende, deputy managing director, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), said, “We intend to roll out this facility at 13 other BEST bus depots to allow more customers to join us in our endeavour towards a cleaner and greener future.”

brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport ghatkopar oshiwara mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK