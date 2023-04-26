Mumbai metro services resume after technical fault

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 April,2023 05:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
On Wednesday evening, services on the Mumbai Metro one corridor between Versova-Ghatkopar corridor were affected due to technical faults for around an hour.


According to the Mumbai Metro authority, the train services has been resumed a few minutes ago.



A Mumbai Metro One Private Ltd (MMOPL) official Twitter handle tweeted, "Train operation has resumed and services are being regularised as per schedule. Regret the inconvenience."


Earlier, the Mumbai Metro tweeted, "Services are delayed owing to a technical fault. Appreciate the support of our patrons while efforts are on to resume services at the earliest."

Commuters were stranded at various metro stations.

