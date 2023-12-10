Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Coastal authorities unite in defence of Maharashtras stranded marine species

Coastal authorities unite in defence of Maharashtra's stranded marine species

Updated on: 10 December,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

In 2020-2021 alone, 109 incidents of stranding were recorded, of which 27 animals washed ashore dead—signalling a worrying trend.

Coastal authorities unite in defence of Maharashtra's stranded marine species

Coastal authorities unite in defence of Maharashtra's stranded marine species
In an effort to raise awareness among key agencies in coastal infrastructure about the challenges and threats associated with the stranding of marine mammals, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and Mangrove Foundation collaboratively conducted a workshop.


Focused on marine megafauna such as dolphins and whales, seabirds, shorebirds and the species’ habits, the workshop was attended by members of the Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Fisheries Department, Forest Department, among other agencies. Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) (West) Clement Ben, Mangrove Foundation’s executive director SV Ramarao, BNHS president Praveen Pardeshi and BNHS director Kishor Rithe addressed the attendees.


Several incidents of the stranding of marine mammals—including sharks and blue whales (Balaenoptera musculus)—have been observed along the Maharashtra coastline. In 2020-2021 alone, 109 incidents of stranding were recorded, of which 27 animals washed ashore dead—signalling a worrying trend.


109
No of stranding incidents recorded

