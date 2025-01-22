The India tour of the international band Coldplay will come to an end on January 26 with the Ahmedabad performance; the British band is renowned for its timeless hits like "Paradise" and “Viva La Vida” and boasts universal appeal

File Photo

Listen to this article Coldplay concert: Western Railway to run special trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad x 00:00

As thousands of fans will be attending Coldplay's concert on January 25 and 26, the Western Railway (WR) will operate special trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand to clear extra rush of passengers, Western Railway has decided to run Superfast Special Train on Special Fare between Bandra Terminus and Ahmedabad stations," the WR said in a statement.

WR will run Train Nos. 09461/62 Bandra Terminus - Ahmedabad Superfast Special to meet the travel demand created by #Coldplay concertgoers traveling to Ahmedabad and other passengers.



The booking for Train Nos. 09461 and 09462 will open on 22.01.2025, tomorrow, at all PRS… pic.twitter.com/J550CokuVj — Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 21, 2025

According to a press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, the details of the special trains are as under:

• Train No. 09461/09462 Bandra Terminus – Ahmedabad Superfast Special (2 Trips)

Train No. 09461 Bandra Terminus – Ahmedabad Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Saturday 25th January, 2025 at 05:35 hrs and will reach Ahmedabad at 13:45 hrs the same day. Similarly, Train No. 09462 Ahmedabad – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Friday, 24th January, 2025 at 20:00 hrs and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 04:20 hrs, the next day.

"En route, this train will halt at Borivali, Dahanu Road, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna and Vadodara stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches," the CPRO said in the statement.

The Booking for the trains will open from January 22 at all PRS Counters and on the IRCTC website.

Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert will be live-streamed on an OTT platform. The grand performance will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, and the band themselves announced this happy news to their fans.

At the upcoming 'Music of Spheres World Tour', the British band Coldplay will play their biggest-ever show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

The India tour of the international band Coldplay will come to an end on January 26 with the Ahmedabad performance. Coldplay is renowned for its timeless hits like "Paradise" and “Viva La Vida” and boasts universal appeal.

The Ahmedabad performance of Coldplay’s globally acclaimed Music of the Spheres World Tour is part of the band’s record-breaking journey that has reshaped the live music landscape. Recognised as the highest-grossing rock tour of all time, the tour is a celebration of music, sustainability, and creativity.