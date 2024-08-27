CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanding the removal of party spokesperson Alok Sharma

Alok Sharma. File Pic/X

Listen to this article Shiv Sena leaders write to Rahul Gandhi, Mumbai Police; demand action against Alok Sharma x 00:00

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leaders have written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Mumbai Police, demanding action against Alok Sharma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanding the removal of party spokesperson Alok Sharma from the position for his "offensive comments" against Marathi society during a debate on Badlapur sexual assault case, the ANI reported.

"I am writing to bring to your attention the recent remarks made by Congress Party Spokesperson Alok Sharma regarding the Marathi community. During a discussion on a news channel, Sharma made deeply offensive comments, describing Marathi society in derogatory terms.

"On behalf of the Shiv Sena Party, I strongly condemn these statements, which are not only inappropriate but also harmful," Mhaske said in his letter to Rahul Gandhi. He said that Marathi identity is central to Shiv Sena's values and mission.

"Shiv Sena was founded by our esteemed leader, Balasaheb Thackeray, to advocate for the rights and dignity of the Marathi people. It is therefore imperative for Congress leaders to understand that Shiv Sena will not tolerate any form of insult directed at the Marathi community," Mhaske wrote.

Mhaske said that Shiv Sena has lodged a formal complaint with the police against Alok Sharma for his alleged remarks. "Such remarks, directed at any community, signify a lack of civility and respect. We believe that Alok Sharma's continued role as Congress spokesperson is unacceptable and call for his immediate removal from this position," he said.

"We urge you (Rahul) to address this issue promptly and demonstrate sensitivity towards all communities," he added in the letter.

In a debate on a news channel, Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma, while responding to a question on the Badlapur sexual assault case, asked his BJP counterpart whether his party would also protect "Marathi manoos (people)" if they rape women.

Earlier, CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader had on Friday filed a police complaint against Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma for allegedly insulting the people of the state during a news channel debate.

Shiv Sena leader Rahool N Kanal reached a local police station along with his supporters and filed the complaint against the Congress spokesperson.

(with ANI inputs)