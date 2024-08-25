Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the disaster and stated that the Indian government has quickly called Nepalese authorities to handle the matter.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those from Jalgaon who tragically lost their lives in Nepal bus accident. The accident, which occurred on Friday in western Nepal, claimed 27 lives. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the disaster and stated that the Indian government has quickly called Nepalese authorities to handle the matter, reported ANI.

According to the report, speaking at the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon, PM Modi conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, noting that several of the victims of the Nepal bus accident were from Jalgaon. He confirmed that the injured are receiving proper medical care.

"I would like to express my grief over the Nepal bus accident. Among those who lost their lives, several were from Jalgaon. I offer my condolences to all the bereaved families," PM Modi said.

According to ANI, he further said, "As soon as this accident occurred, the government immediately reached out to the Nepalese authorities. We instructed our minister, Raksha Khadse, to go to Nepal without delay. We have brought back the bodies of our deceased citizens on a special Air Force plane."

Prime Minister Modi also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the families of those who died in the Nepal bus accident, with Rs 50,000 to be provided to those injured.

Reportedly, on Saturday, an Indian Air Force C-130 J aircraft carrying the bodies of 25 Indian pilgrims who died in the accident landed at Jalgaon Airport. The aircraft had flown from Bharatpur in Chitwan district, near the Tanahun district, where the bus, registered in India, had veered off the road and into a river basin.

A total of 27 people were killed in the accident, which saw the bus skid off the road at Ainapahara and fell about 150 metres into the river. Indradev Yadav, Chief District Officer of Chitwan, confirmed that two of the bodies were sent to their hometown, Gorakhpur, by road, the ANI report added.

Autopsies were conducted at Bharatpur Hospital, and the bodies were handed over to Indian authorities for transportation. Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, and Maharashtra legislator Sanjay Shubhakar visited Nepal on Saturday to check on the condition of the injured Indian nationals. Both officials returned on the same aircraft, the report added.

According to the ANI report, Khadse met with all 16 individuals, injured in the Nepal bus accident, who are receiving treatment at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu and received updates on their recovery. She expressed gratitude to the Nepalese government for their swift assistance in the search and rescue operations and for the care provided to the injured. She also commended the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu for their coordination with Nepalese authorities.

The bus was travelling from Pokhara to Kathmandu when it skidded off the road at Ainapahara in ward 2 of the rural municipality, plunging about 150 metres into the river on Friday.