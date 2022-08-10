Breaking News
Updated on: 10 August,2022 07:37 PM IST  |  Thane
Compound wall of chawl collapses in Thane district; none hurt

Representative image


On Wednesday, the compound wall of a chawl (tenement) in Mumbra, Thane district collapsed due to heavy rains, officials said.


No one was injured in the incident.

The incident occurred at Gite Chawl in the Hanuman Nagar area at around 5 PM when the 15x10 feet portion of the wall crumbled.


Teams of Fire Brigade personnel and Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) rushed to the spot to remove debris, an RDMC official said.

The remaining portion of the wall is in a precarious condition.

