Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani conducted a review of the cement concrete road works in Mumbai on Tuesday. PIC/BMC

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani conducted a review of the cement concrete road works in Mumbai on Tuesday. During the review meeting, held at the civic body headquarters, Gagrani directed the engineers to complete the works on a timely basis.

The meeting was attended by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar, Deputy Commissioner (Infrastructure) Ulhas Mahale, Chief Engineer (Roads and Transport) Girish Nikam, and senior officials from the Roads and Transport Department.

"The cement concrete road works in various parts of Mumbai are progressing well. Approximately 1,333 kilometers of roads have already been concreted. The remaining roads are being concreted in two phases. The concretisation works should be completed as per the target by May 31, 2025, before the start of this year's monsoon. Prior to starting the concretisation works, priority for road development should be determined, and all the coordination with the departments concerned should be undertaken for maintaining utility services. Proper planning should be done to ensure that concreting works are completed quickly," Gagrani told the officials. He also emphasised that no compromise should be made on the quality and standards of the concretisation works.

In the first phase of the works, orders have been issued to concrete 324 kilometers (698 roads), and in the second phase, 377 kilometers (1,420 roads) will be concreted across the city. The plan is to complete 75 per cent of the work in Phase 1 and 50 per cent in Phase 2 by May 31, the civic body informed.

Gagrani stated that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has undertaken the work of concreting all tar and paver block roads and accordingly, excavation work has been done at most places. "While developing roads, engineers should ensure that excavation work does not cause inconvenience to citizens, and unnecessary digging should not delay the works. Engineers, especially secondary and assistant engineers, should visit the worksite every day. Information boards and traffic barricades should be put up for public convenience. Before starting new works, the existing concreting works should be completed before the monsoon," the civic commissioner added.

He further mentioned that instructions have been given to various departments, including the Water Engineering Department, Rainwater Drainage Department,ee Water Supply Project, Sewerage Operations, and Sewerage Project, to complete the utility service works. Electric companies, gas distribution companies, and telephone companies have also been informed about the road development works. "Once the concreting work is done, no institution will be permitted to dig the roads. Engineers must plan from now on to complete road works by May 31, 2025," said Gagrani, while making it clear that no concreting work will be left incomplete after June 1.

Meanwhile, Bangar stated that the time frame for road excavation to completion of cement concrete roads is approximately 30 to 45 days, while the work of utility pipelines takes about 75 days. "Secondary and assistant engineers should prepare a detailed schedule for the concretisation works in both phases and ensure proper follow-up. The priority for road development should be fixed, and roads that are incomplete should be prioritised for completion. New works should be taken up only after completing the incomplete roads. Contractors should undertake multiple works at a time and complete them quickly. Engineers, along with the Quality Monitoring Agency (QMA), should ensure that the quality of the cement concrete roads remains high. Supervision should be maintained from the concrete plant to curing on the roads," he said, adding that the corporation follows a 'Zero Tolerance' policy for the concretisation works.