A high-level meeting was held on Monday

The ongoing work of Gokhale, Carnac, and other major Mumbai bridges should be completed before monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

The BMC stated that there was a need for effective coordination between various authorities such as the railways, Mumbai Police, BEST, and the municipal corporation itself for the timely completion of construction of bridges in the city.

In an official statement, the BMC said that Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), Abhijit Bangar, highlighted that proper communication and coordination between all parties involved are crucial for completing the projects on time.

Bangar instructed that important bridge projects, including the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, Vikroli Bridge, and Carnac Bridge, which are being built over railway tracks, should be completed before the onset of the monsoon season and opened for traffic, it said.

He also stated that these projects must be finished on schedule and that any pending issues should be resolved in a coordinated manner.

Several key infrastructure projects are underway in Mumbai under the BMC’s bridge department, such as the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge, Sion Bridge, Belasis Bridge, Carnac Bridge, Vidyavihar Bridge, and Vikroli Bridge. Under the guidance of BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, significant progress has been made in bridge development across the city, the statement said.

During a joint meeting at the BMC headquarters on Monday, Bangar, along with Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare, reviewed the ongoing work with officials from the municipal corporation, railways, police, and BEST.

He gave clear directions for expediting the construction processes while ensuring the safety and convenience of the citizens.

Important Bridge Updates:

The construction of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge's railway section has been completed. The approach road within the BMC jurisdiction is set to be finished by the end of April 2025. The bridge will be fully open for traffic from April 30, 2025.

The Carnac Railway Bridge project has completed a critical step with the shifting of a heavy girder weighing 550 metric tons. Bangar directed that all remaining work for the Carnac Bridge should be completed before the monsoon season, by June 10, 2025.

The Belasis Bridge project is set to be completed by April 2026. However, Bangar emphasized that efforts should be made to finish the project earlier, by December 2025. He mentioned that 12 constructions obstructing the project have already been removed, and the remaining obstacles should be cleared within the next month.

The Vidyavihar Bridge is progressing well with both its girders in place. Some remaining construction work on the east side of the railway station needs to be completed, and alternative routes will be made available to ensure smooth pedestrian traffic.

"The BMC is aiming to open this bridge for traffic at the earliest," the statement said.