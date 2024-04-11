Congress leadership could have bagged better deal for LS seats in Mumbai: Varsha Gaikwad

The MVA coalition in Maharashtra announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday said the party's Maharashtra leadership should have pursued equal seat-sharing among the three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies for the Lok Sabha elections to ensure a better deal in Mumbai. The MVA coalition in Maharashtra announced its seat-sharing arrangement on Tuesday with the Shiv Sena (UBT) securing maximum share with 21 seats, Congress will contest 17 seats, and the NCP (SP) 10 seats.

There are six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai. Out of the six, Mumbai North and Mumbai North-Central have been allotted to the Congress in the seat sharing deal, while four others - Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai North-East and Mumbai North-West went to the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Speaking with the media Gaikwad said, "Earlier, Congress used to contest five seats in Mumbai, leaving only Mumbai North-East to the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). So we were demanding equal seat-sharing this time." When asked whether she was upset due to the seat-sharing, she declined to comment, reported PTI.

"We are answerable to our cadre. I have been consistently conveying the sentiments of the Mumbai cadre to the state and central leadership of the party to ensure the party gets equal seat sharing. But since the decision has been taken now, as a loyal worker myself and my colleagues in Mumbai will work or the party," Gaikwad, the former Education Minister of the state said.

Gaikwad also said that she had conveyed to party leadership that the cadre as the cadre is strong at the base, Congress should get the in Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai North-West and Mumbai North-Central constituencies, the PTI report said.

As per PTI report, Gaikwad said, "Even if some leaders have quit the Congress, the party organisation is strong in Mumbai. The state leadership could have bagged a better. It should have pursued equal seat-sharing among the MVA allies," she said, adding that she conveyed this sentiment to the party's state and central leadership orally as well as in writing.

The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are scheduled in five phases from April 19 to May 20. All constituencies in Mumbai will vote on May 20.

(With PTI inputs)