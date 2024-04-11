Lok Sabha elections 2024: Exploring the Mumbai North constituency

The Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat is the same seat for which Congress' Sanjay Nirupam has gone into a rebellion mode, Nirupam was expelled by the party later
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has modified its stance on the Mumbai North seat ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. BJP MP Gopal Shetty's ticket has been annulled, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been nominated in his place. Piyush Goyal is a Rajya Sabha member until recently.