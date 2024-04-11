Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Raj Thackeray's contradictory Gudi Padwa speech leaves cadre upset, voters confused
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Exploring the Mumbai North constituency

Updated on: 11 April,2024 11:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

The Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat is the same seat for which Congress' Sanjay Nirupam has gone into a rebellion mode,  Nirupam was expelled by the party later

Key Highlights

  1. BJP has modified its stance on the Mumbai North seat ahead of the Lok Sabha elections
  2. BJP MP Gopal Shetty`s ticket has been annulled, and Piyush Goyal has been nominated
  3. Congress` Sanjay Nirupam has gone into a rebellion mode

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has modified its stance on the Mumbai North seat ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. BJP MP Gopal Shetty's ticket has been annulled, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been nominated in his place. Piyush Goyal is a Rajya Sabha member until recently.

