Maharashtra grapples with sweltering heat ahead of monsoon

Updated on: 04 April,2024 12:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of rising temperatures and cases of heat stroke

Pic/Sameer Abedi

Key Highlights

  1. Several districts in Maharashtra have been reeling under scorching heat
  2. In Mumbai, temperatures are projected to rise sharply throughout the week
  3. IMD has issued a warning of rising temperatures and cases of heat stroke

Ahead of the rainy season, several districts in Maharashtra have been reeling under scorching heat. In Mumbai, temperatures are projected to rise sharply throughout the week. The minimum temperature on Thursday was expected to remain around 23 degrees Celsius, with a possible maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius. 

