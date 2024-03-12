"Congress and INDIA bloc level false allegations and mislead the people in the country during elections," CM Shinde said

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Congress and INDIA bloc mislead people during elections: Maha CM Eknath Shinde x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that the Congress and INDIA bloc level false allegations and mislead the people in the country during elections. He said this as a reply to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge allegation that the BJP would change the constitution after the 2024 elections.

Speaking with ANI, CM Shinde said, "The Constitution of India holds the highest place and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensures justice for the sections of society-Dalits and other backward classes. PM Modi has provided free ration to 80 crore people for five years. The Congress and INDIA bloc level false allegations and try to mislead people in the country during elections."

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, while addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, targeted the BJP and said that the "ruling party at the centre has not fully accepted the Constitution" and termed it as 'unfortunate'. He was responding to remarks made by BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde.

"If BJP believes in BR Ambedkar it should remove such people from the party, not give them poll tickets. If PM Modi has courage, then throw out the leader who has talked about changing the Constitution", Kharge had said. "It is unfortunate that the BJP has not fully accepted the Constitution. On one hand, the PM says that the Constitution will never be changed, on the other hand, he asks his people to say that a two-thirds majority is required to amend the Constitution," Kharge added.

Meanwhile, the Congress' Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Maharashtra on Tuesday. Gandhi embarked his tour in Maharashtra by addressing a gathering in Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra.

The Congress hopes the yatra will increase their Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. The yatra will be concluded in Mumbai on March 17.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha questioned Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, asking, "There is no question whether his Yatra will benefit anyone. The question is whether it would benefit him.

(With ANI inputs)