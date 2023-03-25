Breaking News
Nullah cleaning: 4 per cent done, 2 months to clear 96 per cent silt in Mumbai
Lalbaug murder case: Rimple remanded in judicial custody
Eight months on, Mumbai University’s girls’ hostel has no water
Mumbai Crime: After rape, accused took 20-year-old to sell her gold chain, says Police
Babulnath Shivling: No cracks, but care required, recommends IIT Bombay report
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Cong holds demonstration in Thane against Rahuls disqualification BJP Sena stage counter protests

Cong holds demonstration in Thane against Rahul's disqualification, BJP-Sena stage counter-protests

Updated on: 25 March,2023 03:30 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The Congress held a protest near the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Thane city against Gandhi's disqualification. The protest was led by the grand old party's city unit president Vikrant Chavan. The protesters carried placards and banners and shouted slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Cong holds demonstration in Thane against Rahul's disqualification, BJP-Sena stage counter-protests

Congress workers protest in Thane against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. PTI photo


The Congress on Saturday held a protest in Maharashtra's Thane city against Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case and his disqualification as an MP, while the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena held separate demonstrations over his remark that allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Other Backward Class (OBC).


Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, nearly 24 hours after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification from the Lok Sabha will bar Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.



The Congress held a protest near the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Thane city against Gandhi's disqualification. The protest was led by the grand old party's city unit president Vikrant Chavan. The protesters carried placards and banners and shouted slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


After some time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers staged a protest at the same venue against Gandhi. Former party corporator Milind Patankar led the protest, in which they said that Gandhi must undergo jail term in the case.

Also read: My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi & Gandhi never offers apology: Rahul on BJP’s demand

The Shiv Sena held a protest march nearby, which was led by former mayor and spokesman Naresh Mhaske. Party workers raised slogans against Gandhi during the 'morcha'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
thane mumbai mumbai news news congress bharatiya janata party shiv sena

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK