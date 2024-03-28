Congress leader Sunil Kedar issues warning to BJP: 'Will fight till the end'

Congress leader Sunil Kedar was recently sentenced to jail in connection with the district bank scandal and is currently on bail.

Sunil Kedar, a disqualified Congress MLA convicted to five years in jail for a district co-operative bank scam, has delivered a direct warning to the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Kedar was recently sentenced to jail in connection with the district bank scandal and is currently on bail, reported ANI.

The agency report added that Rashmi Barve, Kedar's supporter, has been appointed the Congress candidate for the Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency, one of Maharashtra's 48 parliamentary constituencies.

Speaking about the nomination of the Maharashtra Congress candidate for the Ramtek Lok Sabha seat, Kedar told ANI, " I would just like to say to the ruling party that you and your government officers both listen and that next time you attack Sunil Kedar, just hang him. Don't leave him. Because the next time he comes out (of jail), he will go to each of your houses and not spare you. I will fight till the end. If I don't fight, then who will?"

In contrast, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, has filed his nomination papers as the BJP's candidate for the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra. Gadkari expressed confidence in winning by more than 5 lakh votes and said that the National Democratic Alliance would retain power at the Centre, the news agency reported.

Before Gadkari filed his nomination, his wife had applied 'Vijay Tilak' and the Union Minister also offered prayers at his residence. He was quoted in another ANI report as saying, "I am confident that I will win this election by more than 5 lakh votes. You all have loved me, whatever work I have been able to do in the country is because of your love and support, whatever work I have, the credit for it goes to the party workers and the public. I have never forgotten Nagpur and I will never forget it even."

Elections for Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats will be contested in five phases beginning April 19. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 23 of the 25 contested seats, while the Shiv Sena won 18 out of 23.

The BJP-led NDA hopes to win more than 400 seats in the next elections, which will be held in seven stages beginning April 19 and will include roughly 97 crore eligible voters.

