Congress stays put as BJP assures Rajya Sabha feat

BJP has numbers to win 4 seats, but is confident of bagging fifth seat too; with 44 MLAs, Cong will need to work hard to ensure two wins

BJP leaders celebrate after party wins three seats in RS elections, on June 11. PIC/ANI

The Congress chose not to withdraw any of its candidates in the June 20 Legislative Council elections and instead challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party that has kept five nominees in the fray with a resolve to repeat the Rajya Sabha poll upset.

The polling is inevitable because the BJP has put in five candidates, and the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party two each. There are 10 vacancies available with 11 politicians staking claims. The members of the Assembly will vote. Though the fight seems to be between the BJP and Congress who have fielded extra candidates, but it is also said that two other parties could also get upset in a secret ballot, which will be a decisive factor in case of cross-voting. In addition, a complex vote counting process can go against anyone, including a confident BJP.

Unlike other MVA partners, the Congress, with only 44 MLAs, will have to garner additional support. Sources said a section of the party wanted 22 votes each to be given to two candidates so that both are not stressed much and manage to win by getting a few more votes from others. The quota of votes for the winning candidate is expected to be 26.

Show full article