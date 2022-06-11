Congress to protest at Enforcement Directorate offices in Mumbai and Nagpur on June 13

Patole accused the Centre of hatching a conspiracy to implicate Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a false case

Congress leaders and ministers will stage protests outside the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) offices in Mumbai and Nagpur on June 13 against the Centre's "dictatorship" in view of the probe agency issuing notices to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a "false" case, Maharashtra unit president Nana Patole informed.

Patole accused the Centre of hatching a conspiracy to implicate Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a false case.

The ED has issued summons against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering case linked to the National Herald-AJL deal.

