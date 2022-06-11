Congress to protest at Enforcement Directorate offices in Mumbai and Nagpur on June 13

Congress leaders and ministers will stage protests outside the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) offices in Mumbai and Nagpur on June 13 against the Centre's "dictatorship" in view of the probe agency issuing notices to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a "false" case, Maharashtra unit president Nana Patole informed.
Patole accused the Centre of hatching a conspiracy to implicate Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a false case.
Patole informs that the protest will be held outside the offices of ED in Mumbai and Nagpur wherein all leaders and ministers of Congress will be present. The protest in Mumbai will be led by Patole and the one in Nagpur by Energy Minister Nitin Raut.
He alleged the BJP government is acting with a political vendetta against Gandhi.
"As part of the Central government's ploy to silence the opposition by misusing the Central agencies, the ED has issued notices to Soniaji and Rahulji by implicating them in a fake case. To protest against this dictatorial attitude of the BJP, protests will be held in front of the ED offices in Mumbai and Nagpur on June 13," said Patole.
"The Modi government has turned the Central investigative agencies like the CBI, ED, Income Tax, NCB into puppets and they are being misused to silence the opposition. Leaders of opposition parties across the country are being raided and action is being taken against them. The Congress party has been constantly raising its voice against the oppressive, tyrannical and arbitrary rule of the BJP," he added.
(with inputs from PTI)