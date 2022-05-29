Consumed 'ganja' in US for relief from sleeping disorder: Aryan Khan told NCB

In one of his statements before the NCB, Aryan Khan admitted that he started smoking ganja in the US in 2018 when he was doing graduation there, as per the charge-sheet

Aryan Khan. File Photo

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who has got a clean chit in last year's drugs-on-cruise case, had told the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that he started consuming 'ganja' during his graduation days in the US as he was having a sleeping disorder, as per a charge sheet filed by the agency.

The NCB on Friday filed a charge-sheet in a Mumbai court against 14 out of 20 people, who were arrested in the case last October following a raid on a cruise ship and alleged seizure of drugs. Six of them, including Aryan Khan, were not named due to lack of evidence, the central agency said.

In one of his statements before the NCB, Aryan Khan admitted that he started smoking ganja in the US in 2018 when he was doing graduation there, as per the charge-sheet. During that time, he was having "some sleeping disorders and he read over a few internet articles that ganja smoking can help in this regard," he told the agency. In another statement, Aryan Khan admitted that the incriminating WhatsApp drug chat found in his mobile phone was done by him, the NCB said.

