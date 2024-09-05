Navi Mumbai Police urged the commuters who travel through the Thane-Belapur road to use alternate routes between MIDC area due to the possibility of traffic congestion.

The container stuck under railway bridge in Airoli/ Navi Mumbai Police

Listen to this article Traffic snarls on Belapur-Thane road likely as container gets wedged under rly bridge in Airoli x 00:00

Navi Mumbai Police, on Thursday morning, urged the commuters who travel through the Thane-Belapur road to use alternate routes between MIDC area due to the possibility of traffic congestion. The Police, in their social media alert, said that a container is stuck under the railway bridge at Airoli's Bharat Bijli which could lead to a gridlock.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials added that the work to remove the container is underway.

"A container is stuck under the railway bridge at Airoli Bharat Bijli. Work is on to remove it. Traffic congestion is likely to occur on the Belapur to Thane route, though motorists should use an alternate route between MIDC," the Navi Mumbai Police wrote in their social media post.

This is breaking news, more details awaited