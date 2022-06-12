Breaking News
Mumbai: Why H West Ward has highest Covid-19 cases
Mumbai Police summons Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammad
Mumbai reports 1,745 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Those who insult Hanuman Chalisa lost: Devendra Fadnavis on RS elections
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sore orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Controversial religious remark row: Nupur Sharma's statement to be recorded on June 25

Controversial religious remark row: Nupur Sharma's statement to be recorded on June 25

Updated on: 12 June,2022 09:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Mumbai police's summon was regarding the enquiry and recording of Sharma's statement

Controversial religious remark row: Nupur Sharma's statement to be recorded on June 25

Nupur Sharma. File Photo


Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma has been summoned by Mumbai police to appear at Mumbai's Pydhonie police station on June 25, informed the officials on Saturday. Mumbai police's summon was regarding the enquiry and recording of Sharma's statement.

Police earlier filed a case against her on a complaint filed by Raza Academy. This comes as the row over the comments on Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has blown up, leading to global outrage.




Over the last few days, several countries such as Malaysia, Kuwait and Pakistan condemned recent remarks made by a few BJP leaders. While Nupur Sharma made comments during a TV debate, another leader Naveen Jindal posted a controversial remark on Twitter.


Show full article

Twitter bharatiya janata party mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK