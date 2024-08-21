Conversion from notified to reserved forest lags in Maharashtra

Since 2019, only 56 per cent of the forest area notified by the state govt has been converted to reserved forest

The process to convert areas notified as forest to reserved forest has been lagging in the state since 2019. Representation Pic

Only 56 per cent of the forest area notified by the state government has been converted into reserved forests since 2019. According to information obtained through an RTI from the forest department, the government has notified approximately 1.18 lakh hectares as forest land across 11 circles in the state from January 1, 2019, to July 24, 2024. However, only 67,000 hectares—about 56 per cent of the notified area—has been officially declared as reserved forest during the same period.

The process of declaring an area as a reserved forest is governed by the Indian Forest Act of 1927, a key piece of legislation designed to protect and regulate forest resources. The procedure begins with a notification under Section 4, which initiates an inquiry into rights and claims over the land. The final declaration under Section 20 formally establishes the area as a reserved forest, subjecting it to stringent protection measures.

However, the latest data reveals a significant lag in the conversion process. Since 2022, only 8,396 hectares have been declared as reserved forests, a stark contrast to the 28,222 hectares declared in 2019 alone. This slowdown is particularly alarming in the context of growing environmental concerns.

For instance, Dhule circle has seen zero new forest area declared as reserved since 2020, while the Thane circle, despite having 7,255 hectares notified during the same period, has only 3 hectares officially recognized as reserved forest. This delay in conversion raises questions about the government’s commitment to forest conservation.

According to Jeetendra Ghadge of The Young Whistleblowers Foundation, “Given the recent severe impacts of climate change and the worsening pollution levels, especially during winter, it is crucial for the government to expedite the declaration of more forest areas as reserved. This is particularly urgent in and around urban centres like Mumbai and Pune, which are facing deteriorating air quality and increasingly extreme hot and humid conditions.”

As the effects of climate change become more pronounced, the importance of protecting and expanding forest cover cannot be overstated. The data underscores the need for swift governmental action to safeguard the state’s forest resources, which are critical for maintaining ecological balance and mitigating the effects of climate change.