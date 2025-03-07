Thane officer allegedly added unrelated names to extort money in a Gutka case, departmental inquiry underway

PSI Umesh Rothe has been given a punishment posting, and his increment has been stalled. Representation Pic/istock

A police sub-inspector (PSI) from Ganeshpuri police station under Thane Rural Police is facing a departmental inquiry over allegations of forging a remand copy in a gutka-related case and demanding Rs 12 lakh in extortion. The PSI, who has since been transferred to the traffic control room, allegedly included the names of unrelated individuals in the case and sent them a forged remand copy to extort money.

mid-day has obtained copies of both the original and the allegedly forged remand orders. According to the original remand copy, dated January 27, under Ganeshpuri police station, a case was registered against four individuals, with three—Samshad Ahmed and Mohammad Vasim Khan from Uttar Pradesh, and Asif Shaikh from Bhiwandi, Thane—shown as arrested. The fourth accused, identified as Guddu, was listed as absconding.

In the forged remand copy, while the names of the three arrested individuals remain the same, seven additional names were included as absconding. These are Shabir Khan from Govandi, Nipul Shah from Vapi, Tejas Patil from Bhiwandi, Guddu from Vapi, Vais Zuber Khani, Arman Mirza, and Bilal Ansari—all three from Bhiwandi.

The other details in both remand copies remain unchanged, including the seized gutka, valued at R29 lakh. Both documents also state that the three arrested accused were remanded to police custody for five days, from January 27 to February 7. However, while the original remand copy includes an attached order stamped by a judge from the Bhiwandi court, the forged version lacks any such official stamp. Both copies were signed by PSI Umesh Rothe and Assistant Police Inspector Sandipan Sonawane.

S K Ali, an advocate representing Vais Zuber, said, “The fake remand copy was sent to my client via a friend in connection with an FIR registered at Ganeshpuri police station. It was forwarded by PSI Rothe and is fabricated and doctored. He then started demanding around R2 lakh per person, amounting to R12 lakh in total. This is a clear case of extortion and blackmail, with the officer forging the remand copy.”

Ali added, “What happened is illegal and is causing torment to innocent people. The police officials responsible should be punished for abusing their power.” In a legal letter sent to multiple officials, including Dr D S Swami, Superintendent of Police, Thane (Rural), Ali wrote, “Upon proper inquiry, it was found that PSI Rothe had intentionally and deliberately fabricated the remand application with ulterior motives to extract and extort money from our client.”

PSI Umesh Rothe did not respond to mid-day’s messages and calls. However, Dr D S Swami, Superintendent of Police (SP), Thane (Rural), confirmed that Rothe has been transferred to the traffic control room as a punishment, along with a stoppage of his salary increment.

“There is an ongoing departmental inquiry covering both the extortion allegations and the forged remand copy. Once the findings are in, stringent action will be taken, as such behaviour is neither encouraged nor tolerated,” Dr Swami told mid-day.