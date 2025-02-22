The perpetrators sent fake alerts about Microsoft software errors to trap victims

The building where the call centre was located

The Crime Branch Unit-12 busted a fake call centre for allegedly targeting American citizens and defrauding them. An officer stated that the accused sent the bogus alerts to US citizens about Microsoft software errors and then hacked into the unsuspecting victims’ bank accounts.

The fake call centre was operating on the third floor of the under-construction Arpan Apartment, located at Amarkant Zha Marg, Vazira Naka, Borivli West. The accused also hired staff and advertised job openings for the call centre.

A Crime Branch officer said, “The accused had access to the data of American citizens and sent them messages about errors in Microsoft software. Those who called back were then subjected to their scheme, where they hacked into their computers and mobile phones, transferring money from their bank accounts to gift cards for various applications. The money was then moved into various bank accounts for withdrawal.”

The Crime Branch arrested four people, including the owner of the call centre, two team leaders, and a hacker. The Crime Branch also recovered six laptops, 20 mobile phones, two routers, six speaker headphones, with a total value of Rs 2.41 lakh. The sleuths got a tip-off that the fake call centre had been operating in the under-construction building for the past 30 days.

On Friday, the Crime Branch raided the location and dismantled the fake call centre. A Crime Branch officer stated, “They started the call centre just 30 days ago in a 1 BHK flat on the third floor. The building is still under construction and has not yet been handed over to the flat owners. We will also contact the builder to determine if they are involved.”