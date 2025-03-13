Traffic police sources say they are forming a dedicated four-man team to deal with breakdowns, which increase during summers. “On average, we receive 18 calls daily about EV breakdowns. When a vehicle stalls, it creates massive traffic jams. Our officers, trained in basic repairs, assist drivers in getting their cars moving,” said M Raamkumar

Traffic cops with the towing van. Pic/Mumbai Traffic Police

Listen to this article Mumbai: Traffic police launch special squad to handle EV breakdowns x 00:00

The Mumbai police’s traffic department has formed a four-member team to tackle the frequent breakdowns of electric vehicles (EVs) on city roads. Officials said EV failures surge every summer due to multiple factors, often causing major traffic disruptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the traffic police, when an EV breaks down, it gets locked in the middle of the road, worsening congestion. Since traffic cops are usually the first responders, the department has trained four officers, with assistance from a reputed automobile company, to restart stalled EVs and help them reach the nearest garage.

Officials said EV failures surge every summer. Representation pic/iStock

“On average, we receive 18 calls daily about EV breakdowns. When a vehicle stalls, it creates massive traffic jams. Our officers, trained in basic repairs, assist drivers in getting their cars moving,” said M Raamkumar, additional CP, Mumbai Traffic Police, speaking to mid-day.

A senior official explained that when an EV breaks down, swift-moving traffic comes to a standstill, and towing vans often take time to reach the spot due to congestion. “These trained officers help drivers restart their vehicles or move them out of the way until mechanics or towing vans arrive,” the official said.

He further added, “Each car brand has its own mechanism and designated mechanics. We contact the assigned mechanics when a breakdown occurs. If the vehicle restarts, it is driven away from traffic hotspots until further assistance arrives. For electric buses, BEST mechanics are dispatched to the location.”

Typically, traffic is cleared within one to two hours of a breakdown. “Our priority is to restore smooth traffic flow. Since mechanics often arrive late, our officers are also trained to remove tyre blockages and other obstacles,” officer added.