Mumbai: Andheri’s arterial blockages removed

Illegal parking and hawkers removed from alternative routes like SV Road and JP Road

BMC officials have removed all hawkers from outside Andheri station. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The BMC has started taking action against hawkers on SV Road outside Andheri station West as well as JP Road to ensure the roads remain free of obstacles for commuters. Civic officials also removed cars that were parked illegally in the area.

JP Road junction, which is generally full of hawkers, was clear for traffic on Wednesday. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

The traffic police department had requested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to take action against hawkers to ease traffic movement on SV Road and JP Road. This comes in view of the closure of Gokhale Road bridge, a key east-west connector in the area. With the bridge shut since Sunday midnight, vehicles have been diverted on these roads, increasing traffic movement. These two roads are the links to Amboli subway and Biscuit Factory bridge in Vile Parle, two of the closest alternative east-west connectors.

BMC officials have removed all hawkers from SV Road outside Andheri station, as seen on Wednesday

Following the request, the BMC sprung into action from Monday and cleared out both the roads, with a focus on three major spots where hawkers would gather.

Prithviraj Chauhan, ward office of K West ward, said, “Due to the Gokhale bridge shut down, traffic has increased. Irla signal, SV Road outside Andheri station and JP Road-SV Road junction are the three main spots with many hawkers. We took action against them and removed them. We also deployed our special team at these three spots while another team is patrolling the area regularly. If anyone finds any hawkers here, they can send us photos of the same and we will take action.”

“We received information that the bridge will be reconstructed in two years. Till the bridge is ready and open, we will continue to take action against illegal hawkers. We are also planning to shift licensed hawkers elsewhere,” he added.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal