Corruption case: Dismissed policeman Sachin Waze seeks default bail claiming his name not in CBI charge sheet

Sachin Waze. File Photo

On Tuesday, dismissed policeman Sachin Waze sought default bail from a special court in a corruption case being probed by the CBI stating that the investigation agency had not named him in its charge sheet.

Last week, CBI, the probe agency had filed a charge sheet in the case, which also involves former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and his two aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde.

In February, CBI had formally arrested Sachin Waze, though he has not been named in the charge sheet. Waze, in his default bail plea filed stated no final report (charge sheet) has been filed against him, and, hence, he is entitled to default bail under relevant CrPC provisions.

