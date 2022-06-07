Breaking News
RS polls: ED opposes pleas of Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik for one-day bail, says prisoners don't have voting rights
Iraq, Libya, Malaysia join over a dozen Muslim countries in condemning controversial remarks against Prophet
Mumbai reports 1,242 Covid-19 cases, 83 per cent rise in 24 hours
Parliamentary panel summons Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai Police Commissioner in Navneet Rana case
Maharashtra police summon Nupur Sharma over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Corruption case: Dismissed policeman Sachin Waze seeks default bail claiming his name not in CBI charge sheet

Corruption case: Dismissed policeman Sachin Waze seeks default bail claiming his name not in CBI charge sheet

Updated on: 07 June,2022 09:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Last week, CBI had filed a charge sheet in the case, which also involves former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and his two aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde

Corruption case: Dismissed policeman Sachin Waze seeks default bail claiming his name not in CBI charge sheet

Sachin Waze. File Photo


On Tuesday, dismissed policeman Sachin Waze sought default bail from a special court in a corruption case being probed by the CBI stating that the investigation agency had not named him in its charge sheet.

Last week, CBI, the probe agency had filed a charge sheet in the case, which also involves former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and his two aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde.




In February, CBI had formally arrested Sachin Waze, though he has not been named in the charge sheet. Waze, in his default bail plea filed stated no final report (charge sheet) has been filed against him, and, hence, he is entitled to default bail under relevant CrPC provisions.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news Sachin Waze maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK