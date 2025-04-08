A Mumbai court has re-issued a bailable warrant against Malaika Arora after she failed to appear as a witness in the 2012 hotel assault case involving Saif Ali Khan. The case, filed by an NRI businessman, accuses Khan and his friends of assault following a late-night altercation

Malaika Arora. File pic

A Mumbai court has once again issued a bailable warrant against Bollywood actor Malaika Arora after she failed to appear as a prosecution witness in connection with the 2012 hotel brawl case involving actor Saif Ali Khan. According to news agency PTI the case pertains to an alleged assault on an NRI businessman at a luxury hotel in south Mumbai.

The incident in question took place on the night of 22 February 2012, when Saif Ali Khan, along with his then-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor (now wife), her sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and several friends, was dining at a five-star establishment. The evening reportedly turned violent following an altercation between Saif Ali Khan's group and Iqbal Mir Sharma, the complainant in the matter.

As per PTI reports, Chief Judicial Magistrate K S Zanwar, currently presiding at the Esplanade Court, is in the process of recording statements from witnesses. Arora, who was present at the time of the alleged incident, has been summoned to testify. However, she failed to appear in court, prompting the magistrate to re-issue a bailable warrant on Monday. The initial warrant had been issued earlier on 15 February.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for 29 April.

PTI reports that Saif Ali Khan, along with his co-accused—Shakeel Ladak and Bilal Amrohi—was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed. All three were subsequently granted bail. The charge sheet in the case accuses them under Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to causing grievous hurt.

According to the complaint, Sharma objected to the loud conversation and noise coming from Khan’s table, which allegedly prompted the actor to assault him. Sharma claimed that Saif punched him, resulting in a nasal fracture. He also alleged that Khan’s associates attacked his father-in-law, Raman Patel.

However, Khan has maintained that Sharma was the instigator. He claimed the complainant had used abusive language and made derogatory comments towards the women accompanying him, which provoked the scuffle.

The court continues to hear the matter and awaits testimony from all listed witnesses, including Malaika Arora.

(With inputs from PTI)