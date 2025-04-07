Saif Ali Khan swings back into action with horse riding months after his spine injury

In January of this year, the actor was injured when a robber broke into his and wife Kareena Kapoor's residence in Bandra and allegedly stabbed him

Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is back in action as he takes up horse riding once again, months after a stabbing injury.

In January of this year, the actor was injured when a robber broke into his and wife Kareena Kapoor's residence in Bandra and allegedly stabbed him. Saif sustained six injuries, two of which were deep, with one injury being close to his spine. After months of recovery, the ‘Omkara’ actor was spotted riding a horse in Mandawa, Jaipur.

In a video, Khan is seen enjoying his horse-riding session. After a few rounds, he dismounts and lovingly pats the horse. A source close to the development revealed to IANS that Saif is currently shooting for a film near Mandawa, Jaipur, and during his free time, he took the opportunity to indulge in horse riding.

The 54-year-old actor looked fit and handsome in a white shirt and blue jeans. He completed his look with black sunglasses.

Earlier in a statement, Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, had said, “Saif was attacked by an unidentified person in his house. He was brought in at 3:30 am in Lilavati. He has six injuries, two of which are deeper. One of the injuries is closer to his spine. He was very lucky that the stabs had not affected any vital organs. It appears to have been attacked by a knife, and he was thwarting off a robbery attempt. Two injuries are deep, two are mid, and two are superficial.”

On February 3, Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance after he returned to his home following the stabbing incident. The actor attended the trailer launch of his upcoming thriller, “Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins.” Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the show also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. It is scheduled to stream on Netflix from April 25.

Saif was last seen in “Devara” alongside Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.