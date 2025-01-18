Sources say Saif Ali Khan’s historical drama with director Rahul Dholakia, which was to roll on January 20, was deferred till he recovers from the stabbing injuries

Saif Ali Khan

On Friday, Saif Ali Khan, who suffered multiple injuries after he was stabbed by an intruder in his Bandra residence a day earlier, was shifted out of the intensive care unit of Lilavati Hospital. The actor has been advised rest and restricted movement for a week by his team of doctors. With Khan’s recovery being the top priority of his family and collaborators, we have heard that director Rahul Dholakia and producer Nikkhil Advani have deferred their yet-untitled Netflix film with him that was to kick off on January 20.

Rahul Dholakia and Nikkhil Advani

Sources tell us that a set was built at Madh Island for the project that also stars Pratik Gandhi and Deepak Dobriyal. But in light of recent events, the makers informed the team that the shoot has been pushed until he recuperates. A unit hand tells us, “Originally, we were supposed to shoot in April, but because things progressed fast, the filming was advanced to January 20. Given the unfortunate incident, the team has reverted to the original plan of shooting by March-end or early April. It can be pushed further ahead as the makers want to give Saif sir as much time as he wants for his recovery. After he has healed, Nikkhil sir and Rahul sir will meet him and chalk out the plan as per his convenience.”

The film is reportedly a historical drama chronicling India’s first general elections that were held between October 1951 and February 1952. Khan will portray Sukumar Sen, India’s first Chief Election Commissioner, who played a pivotal role in executing the country’s landmark democratic process.