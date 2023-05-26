Presently, there are 5,707 active cases in the country. the number of active cases has decreased to 5,707 from 6,168

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Covid-19: India reports 490 new cases, two deaths x 00:00

India reported 490 new Covid-19 cases, and two deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

Presently, there are 5,707 active cases in the country. the number of active cases has decreased to 5,707 from 6,168.

ADVERTISEMENT

India reported two more death cases due to which the toll has increased to 5,31,856, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,88,916).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

"The COVID-19 recovery rate of the country has been recorded at 98.80 per cent," the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,51,353.

The fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Around 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in India so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Mumbai reported 11 new cases of coronavirus infection taking the total tally of the infections to 11,63,728, as per the public health department's bulletin.

The health bulletin also mentioned that the recovery count increased by 21 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,826.

The city now has an active caseload of 130 patients.