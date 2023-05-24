Breaking News
Common Mumbaikars at the fore on Day 1 of Rs 2,000 note phase-out
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday
Patwardhan park parking row: Khar residents face an uphill battle for park
Mumbai: Care centres for people with HIV reduced by 60 per cent
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 4 month old succumbs to Covid 19

Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19

Updated on: 24 May,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Civic officials said infant could be city’s youngest Covid-19 casualty

Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19

A passenger being tested at Dadar station. File pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
x
00:00

Though the number of Covid cases has gone down drastically, on Tuesday a four-month-old died from the disease. According to a civic health official, the infant tested positive for Covid and was also diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome. Another official also said the child could be the city’s youngest Covid casualty.


Following this casualty, the total number of deaths in the city rose to 19,772. Since the pandemic arrived in 2020, 31 children in the age group of 0 to 9 years have lost their lives to Covid. On Tuesday, the city reported 16 new cases out of 1,123 samples tested.




Also Read: Mumbai reports 16 new Covid-19 cases, one death


Currently, there are 19 patients admitted out of 142 active cases. Meanwhile, the state reported 39 new Covid cases. Except for Mumbai, no deaths were reported across the state. In the state, there are 455 active cases out of which 35 patients are hospitalised.

Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation vaccine vaccination mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK