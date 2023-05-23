Mumbai reports 16 new Covid-19 cases, one death

The city now has an active caseload of 142 patients, the BMC said in a health bulletin

Mumbai on Tuesday reported as many as 16 new cases of Covid-19 and related to the infection. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,695, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

With the death reported on May 23, the death toll in the city reached 19,772, the health bulletin said.

A 4-month-old male baby with Acute Distress Syndrome (ARDS) died during the day, it said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 23 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,781.

The city now has an active caseload of 142 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 16 and May 22 was 0.0017 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,69,509 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,123 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 39,546 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra had on Monday reported 24 cases of Covid-19, a state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the fresh cases took the overall infection tally in the state to 81,68,913, as per the bulletin.



Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 487 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

22 patients recovered and were discharged on May 22 taking the overall recovery in the state to 80,19,877 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is now at 98.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

It said that at present the dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1,501 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

The bulletin said, since January 1, 2023, 119 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 74.79 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 86 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 14 per cent did not have any comorbidity, the health bulletin had said on Monday.