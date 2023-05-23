According to the police, 33-year-old Aditya Singh Rajput collapsed in the bathroom of his apartment in Oshiwara area of Andheri west on Monday afternoon and was found by his maid in an unconscious state. He was later rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead

Aditya Singh Rajput. Pic/official Instagram account

Listen to this article Aditya Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police await post-mortem report to identify cause of death x 00:00

Mumbai police are awaiting the post-mortem report to know the exact cause for the death of actor, model and casting director Aditya Singh Rajput, who collapsed and died in the bathroom of his apartment in suburban Andheri, Mumbai, an official told the PTI on Tuesday.

According to the police, 33-year-old Aditya Singh Rajput collapsed in the bathroom of his apartment in Oshiwara area of Andheri west on Monday afternoon and was found by his maid in an unconscious state. He was later rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

"The actor's viscera sample was sent for examination and we are awaiting the report. If anything is found in the report, the investigation will move ahead in that direction, but till now nothing suspicious has been found," the official from Oshiwara police station told the PTI.

The medical report will make it clear if Aditya Singh Rajput had consumed alcohol or any other substance, he said.

Aditya Singh Rajput's postmortem was performed at a hospital in Goregaon area and the body will be handed over to the actor's family for last rites, the official added.

Also Read: Mumbai: Two held for stealing money, ATM cash van nearly 12 years ago

Aditya Singh Rajput has participated in reality shows such as "Splitsvilla" and also acted in films such as "Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara".

Mumbai Police have begun the investigations in the case after registering an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are awaiting the post-mortem report to further establish the exact cause of his death, sources added.

He was reportedly born on August 19, 1990 in Uttarakhand. Aditya was spotted as an actor at the age of 17 in the 2007 show 'Cambala Investigation Agency'. He had, since then, worked in various television shows like 'Rajputana', 'Awaaz' and 'Bad Boy'. Aditya has also been a part of many advertisements.

Aditya was also a successful entrepreneur as he owned a clothing line called Pop Culture.

(with PTI inputs)