Mumbai: Two held for stealing money, ATM cash van nearly 12 years ago in Kandivali

According to the police, the Kandivali police arrested both accused from Maharashtra after tracing them for the crime that took place around 12 years ago. The duo had fled with cash along with the ATM cash van containing around Rs 78 lakh

Representational Pic

Two suspects who had allegedly stolen cash and an ATM cash van nearly 12 years ago were arrested by the Kandivali police in Mumbai, the police said on Tuesday.

The police said that the arrested accused have been identified as Arun Sahdev Waghmare and Satish Sambhaji Agle. The two were nabbed after officials from the Kandivali police traced them to different district of the state.

According to the police sources, the incident had taken place when the former colleagues of the suspects were busy loading some cash into an ATM at MG Road. The cash van was being driven by Arun Waghmare, his associate allegedly took advantage of the fact that he was the driver of the cash van and fled with the vehicle along with the money in the van. The two had allegedly then fled away after leaving the cash van at a deserted spot in Kandivali.

Sources further added that the cash van was later found abandoned at another location in Kandivali by the police team that was investigating the crime. Since the duo was absconding after the incident for nearly 12 years, the Kandivali police had been on the lookout since the time they had zeroed upon the culprits.

"The duo were finally traced in Sangli and Latur district respectively on Tuesday and were finally nabbed and placed under arrest for their crime. The two were produced before a court following their arrest for further legal process. Further investigations in the matter are underway," an official said.