Covid-19: India reports 405 new cases, four deaths

Representative image/iStock

India has recorded 405 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The data updated on Tuesday also mentioned that the active cases in the country have decreased to 7,104 from 7,623.

While four persons died due to the virus a day ago, the death toll has increased to 5,31,843.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections. India's Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,48,392 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.