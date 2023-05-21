Breaking News
Mumbai: AC locals to be upgraded to Vande Metro trains
Mumbai Crime: Three-woman gang poses as maids to burgle homes
Not again! say Mumbai citizens after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes
Virar police launch search to find kidnapped cat
Mumbai: Mithi to be a nullah for another year
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Covid 19 India sees 756 new cases

Covid-19: India sees 756 new cases

Updated on: 21 May,2023 09:58 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Presently, active covid-19 cases in the country have dipped to 8,115 from 8,675

Covid-19: India sees 756 new cases

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Covid-19: India sees 756 new cases
x
00:00

On Sunday, India reported 756 new Covid-19 cases as per the Union Health Ministry data update.


Presently, active covid-19 cases in the country have dipped to 8,115 from 8,675.



Also read: Mumbai: Only 89 beneficiaries turn up for Covid-19 intranasal vaccine in 3 weeks, shows BMC data


Besides 756 new cases, India reported eight deaths, increasing the death toll to 5,31,832.

Two out of eight deaths were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,86,461).

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections.

India's Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,46,514 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
india India news Coronavirus Covid 19 national news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK