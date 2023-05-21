Covid-19: India sees 756 new cases

Presently, active covid-19 cases in the country have dipped to 8,115 from 8,675

On Sunday, India reported 756 new Covid-19 cases as per the Union Health Ministry data update.

Besides 756 new cases, India reported eight deaths, increasing the death toll to 5,31,832.

Two out of eight deaths were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,86,461).

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections.

India's Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,46,514 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.