Mumbai reports 26 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 150

Representational Pic

Mumbai on Saturday reported as many as 26 cases of Covid-19. The fresh cases took the overall tally of infections in the city to 11,63,653 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on May 20, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,771, the health bulletin issued by the BMC on Saturday said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 28 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,108.

The city now has an active caseload of 150 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 13 and May 19 was 0.0017 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,67,083 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 774 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 39,545 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra had on Friday reported 81 new Covid-19 cases and one death related to the infection, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,68,737, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 519 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

119 patients discharged today 80,19,669 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until May 19. The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

It said that at present the dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1,501 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

The bulletin said, since January 1, 2023, 119 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 74.79 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 86 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 14 per cent did not have any comorbidity, the health bulletin said.