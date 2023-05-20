With the fresh cases, the country's Covid-19 tally climbed to 4.49 crore (4,49,85,705)

Representational pic

Listen to this article India records 782 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 8,675 x 00:00

India on Saturday recorded a single-day rise of 782 Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases came down to 8,675, according to Union health ministry data.

According to news agency PTI, with the fresh cases, the country's Covid-19 tally climbed to 4.49 crore (4,49,85,705). The death toll increased to 5,31,824 with six deaths, including three reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,45,206. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read: Mumbai: Only 89 beneficiaries turn up for Covid-19 intranasal vaccine in 3 weeks, shows BMC data

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 81 new cases of coronavirus and a single casualty due to the infection that raised the tally to 81,68,737 and toll to 1,48,549.

As per the state health department's report, the state currently has 558 active cases after 119 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery count to 80,19,669.

With the addition of 6,689 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state rose to 8,71,24,834.

According to the report, Mumbai circle reported the highest 55 new cases, followed by Pune with nine, Kolhapur eight, Nagpur four, three from Nashik circle, and two from Akola circle.

The only casualty of the day was reported from Kolhapur circle, it stated.

The state had recorded 119 Covid-19 deaths since January and 74.79 per cent of these fatalities were of patients above 60 years of age.

The report further stated that Maharashtra logged 520 new cases between May 13 and May 19, as compared to 1,032 cases in the previous week.

Of the cases reported during the day, Mumbai accounted for 29 infections, taking the city's tally to 11,62,704, including 19,771 fatalities.

With this, the recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.81 per cent.