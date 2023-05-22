Maharashtra reports 24 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 487

No death related to Covid-19 was reported in Maharashtra on May 22, a state health department bulletin said

Maharashtra on Monday reported as many as 24 cases of Covid-19, a state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the fresh cases took the overall infection tally in the state to 81,68,913, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 487 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

22 patients recovered and were discharged on May 22 taking the overall recovery in the state to 80,19,877 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is now at 98.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

It said that at present the dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1,501 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

The bulletin said, since January 1, 2023, 119 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 74.79 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 86 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 14 per cent did not have any comorbidity, the health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, India reported 473 new Covid-19 cases across the country on Monday, according to the Union health ministry data update.

Presently, the active cases in India dipped to 7,623.

Besides reporting 473 cases, the country also reported seven deaths, taking the death toll to 5,31,839.

The seven deaths include one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am by the government stated.

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,47,472

The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

