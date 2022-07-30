Breaking News
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 2,087 new cases, four deaths

Updated on: 30 July,2022 08:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The positivity rate or number of infections found per 100 samples was 4.52 per cent

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 2,087 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths. The state's health department also stated that the recovery count increased by 2,259 to touch 78,84,495, which left Maharashtra with 13,010 active cases.

Presently, the caseload in the state is 80,45,606, and the death toll to 1,48,101. The data also mentioned that the recovery rate was 98 per cent and fatality rate stood at 1.84 per cent.

Out of the new 2,087 cases, 647 were reported from Pune circle, followed by Mumbai circle (493), Nagpur circle (376), Nashik circle (205), Akola circle (113), Latur circle (103), Kolhapur circle (84) and Aurangabad circle (66).

The positivity rate or number of infections found per 100 samples was 4.52 per cent.

